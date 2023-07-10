Clarksville-Montgomery County under Dense Fog Advisory Monday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Clarkville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for Monday morning, July 10th, 2023.

The advisory is in effect until 8:00am CT.

Visibility will be about 1/4 mile in dense fog. There will be hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County and Cheatham County.