Clarksville Police Department has Eight Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

By News Staff
(L-R) Raymond Horton, Iziah Mazingo, Joshua Siragusa, William Schwartz, Christopher Bush, Douglas Piecuski, Joseph Baggett, and Demetrius Harris.
(L-R) Raymond Horton, Iziah Mazingo, Joshua Siragua, William Schwartz, Christopher Bush, Douglas Piecuski, Joseph Baggett, and Demetrius Harris.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Eight Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers graduated from the twelve-week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville.

They were hired on April 2nd and completed in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers have completed post-academy in-house training and will begin patrolling the streets with their field training officers (FTOs) next week.


The FTO program consists of three phases for a total of fourteen weeks.

After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 10th, 2023
