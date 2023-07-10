Clarksville Police Department has Eight Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – Eight Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers graduated from the twelve-week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville.

They were hired on April 2nd and completed in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers have completed post-academy in-house training and will begin patrolling the streets with their field training officers (FTOs) next week.

The FTO program consists of three phases for a total of fourteen weeks.

After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.