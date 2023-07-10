Clarksville’s Spectacular Independence Day Celebration Ignites Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – Thousands came out to Liberty Park on July 3rd to enjoy Clarksville’s Independence Day Celebration, which included live music, games and activities for the kids, food trucks, and fireworks.

The entertainment lineup for this year’s festivities featured the 101st Airborne Division Rock Band opening the show, followed by Odiss Kohn, then headliner Hannah Ellis.

U.S. Army Veteran Odiss Kohn grew up in the Mississippi Delta, listening to “old-time” folk and country music, and remembers his father’s words, “… these songs have a message anybody can relate to and embrace”.

His voice has been compared to that of John Anderson, which was front and center when Kohn sang his version of Anderson’s ‘Seminole Wind’.

Since moving to Nashville, Kohn has had the chance to work with some of the industry’s best songwriters, including Monty Holmes, Tommy Barnes, Tony Stampley, Billy Lawson, and many more.

This year’s headliner was Campbellsville, Kentucky native and country music singer/songwriter Hannah Ellis.

Ellis, once named to Rolling Stone’s “Artists to Watch” list, and recently listed as a “Listen Up Artist of 2023”, has written songs for several artists and been featured as a vocalist on songs by Carly Pearce, For King & Country, Cassadee Pope, Sidewalk Prophets and more.

Ellis has also toured with Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Billy Currington, and many others. Her latest single is “Wine Country”.

Guests at this year’s event were treated to a selection of great food from a variety of food trucks, and local craft beer from King’s Bluff Brewery.

On the lawn, in front of the stage, families were playing corn hole and other lawn games, tossing frisbees and footballs, and enjoying the music.

Clarksville Parks & Recreation invited everyone to this year’s Independence Day Celebration with a promise of “a family-friendly event that offers something for everyone. An evening of entertainment, community spirit, and patriotic pride.”

The City of Clarksville teamed with Montgomery County to present this year’s fireworks show, which kicked off at 9:10pm.

Photo Gallery

