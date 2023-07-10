Fort Campbell’s MWR puts on Spectacular Independence Day Celebration

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) hosted its annual Independence Day Celebration on the Division Parade Field, on July 4th. The event, which focused on music, laughter, and fireworks, was free and open to the public.

This year’s concert featured The Voice alum Cassadee Pope, and 90’s hit-makers Stone Temple Pilots, opening for the legendary Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

By 4:00pm hundreds of families had already found their way to the Family Fun Zone to partake in a variety of games and activities. The area also offered arts and crafts, inflatables of varying sizes and styles, archery tags, inflatable axe-throwing, a mobile climbing wall, and soccer darts.

Food trucks and concessions offered a great variety of snacks and refreshments. Guests enjoyed their treats in a tented seating area nearby. Many others brought picnic baskets and coolers and began setting up chairs and blankets in front of the stage.

At 5:00pm an Honors to the Nation ceremony officially kicked off this year’s celebration. Everyone covered their ears as a 50-gun salute paid tribute to each of the 50 states. Delaware was the first to ratify the U.S. Constitution – on December 7th, 1787. Hawaii was the last – August 21st, 1959.

After some remarks from Colonel Andrew Jordan, it was time for the music to begin. Cassadee Pope took the stage at 6:00pm. She provided a high-energy performance that showcased her blend of pop and country. She also performed music from her Hey Monday days.

Stone Temple Pilots came on at 7:00pm and immediately transported many members of the audience back to the early 90’s, when they dominated the charts with a string of hits, including Creep, Plush, Vaseline. Interstate Love Song, and Wicked Garden.

This year’s headliner was Lynyrd Skynyrd. The band was originally scheduled to perform at last year’s event, but was forced to cancel due to severe weather.

The band, celebrating 50 years of its music, brought an all-star lineup, led by Johnny Van Zant, to entertain four generations of fans.

Between songs, Van Zant expressed his appreciation for America’s soldiers. He thanked the audience more than once for allowing him and his band-mates to celebrate America’s independence at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, calling it an honor.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s stellar performance ended at 10:00pm. At that time everyone turned toward the other end of the parade field to enjoy a nearly 30-minute fireworks display, presented by the Fort Campbell Recycling Program.

Photo Gallery