Tennessee Bureau of Investigation releases 2022 Crime In Tennessee report

Nashville, TN – Today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2022 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the report’s findings:

Reported incidents of Murder, Rape, and Kidnapping all decreased, by double-digit percentages, from 2021 to 2022.

119,215 Group A arrests were made in 2022, of which 7.98% were juveniles.

The number of reported DUI arrests decreased from 19,656 in 2021 to 17,794 in 2022.

The number of reported Identity Theft victims increased 25.55% from 2021 to 2022.

“The TIBRS program continues to serve as a model for the nation and remains successful because of the continued cooperation by Tennessee’s law enforcement community,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

“TBI remains committed to this effort and will continue to provide the training and technical assistance necessary to collect the most accurate and comprehensive crime statistics for Tennessee and its citizens,” Rausch stated.

The full report is now available for review and download on TBI’s website, at www.tn.gov/tbi.