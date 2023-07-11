APSU Baseball signs pitcher Titan Hayes for 2024 Season

Clarksville, TN – Hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Titan Hayes joins Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s growing roster of depth on the mound, becoming the latest member of the Governors’ 2024 signing class.

Hayes pitched in the MLB Draft League this summer – the league is a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to this weekend’s MLB draft. Hayes participated in the league’s Prospect Game, Wednesday, where he tossed an inning of scoreless relief.

He finished the summer with nine innings pitched in eight outings. The 6-2, 215-pound right-hander had a pitch clocked at 96-97 miles per hour during the MLB Draft League.

An Enid, Oklahoma product, Hayes joins the Governors after completing a season a San Jacinto College. In his season with the Ravens, Hayes made 16 appearances and posted a 3-0 record with a save. He struck out 37 batters in 23 innings pitched and posted a 2.74 ERA.

Hayes began his junior college career at Cowley College where he did not play during the 2021 season. He then went to Cisco College for his redshirt freshman season and appeared in nine games, striking out nine batters in 5.2 innings.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class