70.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
HomeEventsClarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 1st
Events

Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 1st

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department to hold National Night Out on August 1st

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD), in partnership with United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and co-sponsors, would like to invite the public to the National Night Out event on August 1st, 2023, from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

It will take place on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.


Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This is a FREE event and is open to the public! Activities include bounce houses, hamburgers, hotdogs, Mission BBQ, and many other giveaways.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will be on-site and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams.

The well-child exam requires an appointment; for more information, contact Lashanda Bailey 931.920.5010 or email: lashanda.bailey@mwchc.org

Previous article
Oakley Group purchases Griffin Gate Apartments in Hopkinsville KY
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Calls for Inquiry Into Chinese Surveillance on American Soil
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online