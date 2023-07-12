Marsha Blackburn Calls for Inquiry Into Chinese Surveillance on American Soil

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led a letter to Director of the FBI Christopher Wray and Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice Matthew Olsen calling for an immediate inquiry into the issue of Chinese surveillance in the United States.

The Chinese Communist Party has set up “service centers” that have reportedly coordinated with China’s national police agency in seven US cities. While these Overseas Chinese Service Centers are purportedly used to foster Chinese culture and help Chinese citizens living in the US, the centers’ relationship with Beijing’s Ministry of Public Security suggests they may be used as spy stations.

Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) joined Senator Blackburn as co-signers on the letter.

Communist China Is Allegedly Operating Secret Spy Stations In Seven US Cities

“Recent reporting indicates that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has secretly operated “service centers” in seven cities across America— from San Francisco to Houston to Charlotte. Specifically, because of reporting from the Daily Caller, we have learned that the CCP has been utilizing “Overseas Chinese Service Centers” (OCSCs) housed within American-based nonprofit organizations. These OCSCs—which were apparently established to “promote Chinese culture and assist Chinese citizens living abroad”— reportedly coordinated with China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS), the Chinese national police agency. The MPS also serves as an intelligence operative for the CCP, which is why these allegations are so troubling and merit immediate investigation,” wrote the senators.

Beijing Has Previously Used Various Means To Spy On The US

“In April, the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged two New York City residents with operating an unauthorized MPS police outpost, which was ostensibly used to monitor and intimidate Chinese dissidents living in the United States. Just as troubling, in February, the U.S. Air Force shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled through U.S. airspace for several days, an apparent act of provocation by the CCP.”

What Actions Are Federal Law Enforcement Officials Taking To Investigate Communist China’s Espionage Activities?

“We have witnessed over the last few years China’s malign influence in the United States and around the world, underscoring why it is critical that these allegations outlined in the Daily Caller’s reporting be thoroughly investigated. Thus, we request that the FBI and DOJ immediately commence an inquiry into this matter,” continued the senators.

