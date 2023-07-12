APSU Baseball brings on transfer pitcher Andrew Devine for 2024 Season

Clarksville, TN – Right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine, who played four seasons at Texas Tech, will join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team for the 2024 season, head coach Roland Fanning announced Tuesday.

Devine, a Simi Valley, California native, made 53 appearances, 49 in relief, over four seasons in Lubbock. He struck out 78 batters in 63.0 innings pitched and held opponents to a .254 batting average. Last season, Devine made 14 relief appearances and ended the year with a 1-3 record and a save.

Devine made 16 appearances, including four starts, during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 2-1 record, a save, and a 4.30 ERA. He held opponents to a .233 batting average that season and struck out 26 batters over 23 innings pitched. Devine made six appearances in Big 12 play and did not allow a run in 7.1 innings pitched, striking out nine batters.

As a freshman, Devine helped Texas Tech power to a 16-3 opening record before the season’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ended the short season with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings over six outings, finishing with a 1-0 record and a save.

Devine becomes the sixth pitcher added to the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster and is the 10 signee to the class.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class