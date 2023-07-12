64.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
APSU Baseball brings on transfer pitcher Andrew Devine for 2024 Season

Austin Peay State University Baseball signs transfer pitcher Andrew Devine. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine, who played four seasons at Texas Tech, will join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team for the 2024 season, head coach Roland Fanning announced Tuesday.

Devine, a Simi Valley, California native, made 53 appearances, 49 in relief, over four seasons in Lubbock. He struck out 78 batters in 63.0 innings pitched and held opponents to a .254 batting average. Last season, Devine made 14 relief appearances and ended the year with a 1-3 record and a save.

Devine made 16 appearances, including four starts, during the 2022 season and finished the year with a 2-1 record, a save, and a 4.30 ERA. He held opponents to a .233 batting average that season and struck out 26 batters over 23 innings pitched. Devine made six appearances in Big 12 play and did not allow a run in 7.1 innings pitched, striking out nine batters.


As a freshman, Devine helped Texas Tech power to a 16-3 opening record before the season’s cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He ended the short season with a 1.23 ERA in 7.1 innings over six outings, finishing with a 1-0 record and a save.

Devine becomes the sixth pitcher added to the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster and is the 10 signee to the class.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class

Player Pos B/T Ht Wt Hometown / High School / Previous School
Andrew Devine RHP R/R 5-10 170 Simi Valley, Calif. / Simi Valley HS / Texas Tech
Easton Frazier RHP R/R 6-4 185 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
Titan Hayes RHP R/R 6-2 215 Enid, Okla. / Enid HS / San Jacinto College
Mateo Hernandez IF L/R 5-6 165 Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS / Western Oklahoma State College
Andres Matias IF R/R 6-1 210 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Americas Bicultural School / Connors State College
Justin Olson IF L/L 6-3 225 Colorado Springs, Colo. / Pine Creek HS / New Mexico
Tre Speer RHP R/R 6-1 178 Stillwater, Okla. / Glencoe HS
Luke Rolland RHP R/R 6-0 190 Pangburn, Ark. / Pangburn HS / Connors State College
Cannon Rice RHP R/R 6-0 185 Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville HS
Brody Szako IF L/R 5-11 205 Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Fort Scott CC
