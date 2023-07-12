F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville to host Grand Opening Celebration this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Prepare for an unforgettable event as F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville present their highly anticipated Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 15th, 2023.

This momentous occasion signifies a new era of entertainment and community engagement for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Nestled in the heart of Montgomery County, F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville are set to become premier destinations for sports and live entertainment. With an impressive lineup of live performances, including Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball games, conferences, and an array of captivating events, these venues promise to captivate audiences of all ages.

The Grand Opening Celebration is a not-to-be-missed experience that offers interactive fun for everyone. The festivities kick off with a vibrant Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the Second Street and College Street Plaza at 11:00am, followed by an exciting lineup of activities that will run throughout the afternoon, culminating at 3:00pm.

The Grand Opening Celebration serves as a thrilling introduction to the dynamic energy and limitless possibilities that await at F&M Bank Arena. As the doors swing open, a new chapter in Clarksville’s entertainment landscape begins, and F&M Bank Arena emerges as a leading destination for extraordinary moments. The stage is set in Clarksville. Will you seize the opportunity to leave your mark?

Highlights of the Grand Opening Celebration include:

Ribbon Cutting: Join us at 11:00am for a Ribbon Cutting to officially open the doors to F&M Bank Arena. Explore the Arena: No hard hats needed. Explore all levels of the completed arena, visit partner activations throughout the concourse, and pick your seats for the 2023-24 APSU Basketball Season. Family-Friendly Activities: F&M Bank Arena welcomes families to join the celebration with a range of exciting activities suitable for all ages. Enjoy a Kids Zone on the Arena floor with inflatables, coloring, face paint, and much more. Austin Peay State University Basketball: Shoot around in the Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s basketball practice facility and then head over to the main court to meet the coaches. Try your luck at the Three-Point Shooting Contest and score a pair of tickets to the first Austin Peay basketball game in F&M Bank Arena. Ford Ice Center Clarksville: Join us for a Public Skate presented by Shelby’s Trio at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Lucky guests will score free tickets to 3ICE on August 2nd, the high-speed 3-on-3 hockey league coming to Clarksville. Don’t miss the Little Preds Opening Jam Grand Game at 1:15pm! Concessions: Get a first taste of the delicious food and drink offerings that will be available during events. The menu will include Hot Chicken, Patty Melts, Smoked Chicken Nachos, Cheesesteak, BBQ Mac and Cheese, Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwiches, and Specialty Hot Dogs. Backstage Access: This is your chance to get a peek at the backstage area of F&M Bank Arena where all the stars will be hanging out when they head to Clarksville. Don’t miss your chance to get your photo taken next to the backstage marquee and feel like you’re a part of the show!

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved Bags: Medical Bags, Parenting Bags, CLEAR Bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller) will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville will be managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Fans can follow the progress and stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.