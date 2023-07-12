TWRA Season Long Duck Blind Drawing Application Period Open Through July 19th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announces that the application period for the 2023-24 Tier 1 duck blinds is open and will close on July 19th, 2023.

Announcement of the successful applicants will be made on August 5th at traditional site locations and emailed to all applicants (both successful and unsuccessful).

The online application is available at the Go Outdoors Tennessee website (quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com). All hunters who are successfully chosen for a blind must claim their permit by August 14th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will make in-person announcements on August 5th to support community events. The TWRA has added three new Tier 1 sites to increase access to a total of 456 season-long sites.

Only current Tennessee residents, Tennessee natives, and Lifetime Sportsman License holders are eligible for Tier 1 blinds. There is no application fee, but applicants must have a valid license to hunt waterfowl to apply.

Hunters can apply for up to 48 options at one wildlife management area (WMA). There is a minimum party size of four persons, with a maximum of eight persons. Duck hunters can view the current status of blind and crop conditions at Public Land Duck Hunting (tn.gov).

The next available application period will be September 27th-October 17th for early segment duck quota hunts to include hunt days November 25th-26th and December 5th-21st.

The mid-application dates are October 25th-November 14th and include hunt days December 22nd-January 11th, 2024. The late application dates are November 15th-December 5th and include hunt days January 12th-31st.