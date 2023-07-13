City of Clarksville gets ready for Annual State Legislative Agenda

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville City Council, along with the Montgomery County Commission, will soon begin to prepare an annual Legislative Agenda for the community’s Delegation to the Tennessee General Assembly.

The City’s effort is led this year by Chairperson and Ward 10 City Councilperson Stacey Streetman. She is joined on the City’s Legislative Liaison Committee by Mayor Pro Tem Wanda Smith (Ward 6), and councilpersons Brian Zacharias (Ward 1), Deanna McLaughlin (Ward 2), Travis Holleman (Ward 7), Joe Shakeenab (Ward 11), and Keri Lovato (Ward 12).

The Committee will begin meeting July 19th, and continue convening for five weeks. It is beginning to accept public suggestions now, for a developing list of Clarksville’s 2024 requests at the state level.

“As we meet as a Committee,” Councilperson Streetman said, “we will schedule different subject-matter experts to come and speak to us on a variety of community topics.”

She hopes the process will result in a state agenda that will help Clarksville manage growth.

“Last year, for example, we requested through this process, the creation of a grant-funding initiative to help cities comply with all codes required by the National Fire Protection Association. It appeared on our final agenda submitted by the City, but in the end, the state Legislature didn’t pass any legislation related to this request, so I am hoping we can put it back on our City agenda this year,” Councilperson Streetman said.

“The general public is invited and encouraged to submit suggestions for the Legislative Liaison Committee to consider. These suggestions can be submitted either to the City Clerk, Lisa Canfield, or to any member of the Committee,” Councilperson Streetman said.

The email address for the City Clerk is, lisa.canfield@cityofclarksville.com . Councilperson Streetman can be reached at stacey.streetman@cityofclarksville.com .

“The process of gathering and formalizing in writing, key topics for our state legislators to address on our behalf in the Tennessee General Assembly, has proven effective in advancing many of our City’s needs at the state level,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, who is a former State Representative in House District 67.

“Through this process, we continue to see strides made in crucial areas, whether it be public safety, transportation, education, infrastructure, or a host of other needs where State Government has the authority and oversight to serve individual communities,” Mayor Pitts said.

History has shown that, frequently, transportation and road projects top the list of Clarksville’s concerns at the state level, and Councilperson Streetman said she expects the 2024 agenda to be no different.

But she hopes that in the coming year, transportation projects on a smaller scale can also become part of the wish list.

“These items might include better signalizations at intersections, or safer turning lanes and sidewalks on state roads,” she said. “We want items to appear on this agenda that can have a positive impact on Clarksville, at the state level, and they don’t necessarily have to be large-scale concerns.”

The full Clarksville City Council will ultimately consider and potentially adopt the City’s final draft of requests for the Legislature. On September 21st, the adopted agenda will be formally presented to the Local State Legislative Delegation at an annual reception.

The local State Legislative Delegation includes 22nd District State Senator Bill Powers, 67th District State Representative Ronnie Glynn, 68th District State Representative Curtis Johnson, and 75th District State Representative Jeff Burkhart.