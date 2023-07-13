Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 13th-17th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – A mixed bag of weather conditions is in the forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County in the upcoming days. Here’s your detailed and unique weather forecast:

Tonight, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9:00pm. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 73 degrees. A gentle southwest wind of about 5 mph will accompany the evening.

As we move into Friday, there is a slight 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 94 degrees. Keep in mind that heat index values could reach as high as 101. The morning will start with calm winds that will later become west-southwest at around 5 mph.

Friday night brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely and a possible thunderstorm after 5:00am. The night sky will be mostly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 72 degrees. A gentle south-southwest wind of about 5 mph will be present. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation during this time.

Saturday is expected to bring showers, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm. The high temperature will be near 89 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add a touch of breeze. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday night brings a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 70 degrees. A west wind of 5 to 10 mph will be present during this time.

As we transition into Sunday, expect mostly sunny conditions with a high near 91 degrees. The wind will be calm, around 5 mph, blowing from the west-northwest.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature around 69 degrees. The wind will shift from northwest to south after midnight, still maintaining a gentle pace of around 5 mph.

Moving on to Monday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will be sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. The wind will be from the west-southwest, ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation during this time is 20 percent.

Stay prepared for the changing weather conditions in the coming days and make the most of your outdoor plans while keeping an eye out for any potential showers or thunderstorms.