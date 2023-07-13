78.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department announces Captain Chad Koyama Graduates From Northwestern School of...
News

Clarksville Police Department announces Captain Chad Koyama Graduates From Northwestern School of Police Staff, Command Class #538

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department Captain Chad Koyama
Clarksville Police Department Captain Chad Koyama

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Chief Crockarell is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Chad Koyama from the School of Police Staff and Command (Class #538) at Northwestern University.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of twenty-seven core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session.


The major topics of study include Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting, and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations, and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Previous article
APSU Baseball’s Garrett Martin inks free agent contract with New York Yankees
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 13th-17th, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online