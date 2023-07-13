Clarksville Police Department releases update to Homicide Investigation on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting that already occurred at approximately 9:07pm on June 28th, 2023.

When CPD officers arrived, they found the driver, a 22-year-old male, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Clarksville Police Department investigates all unattended deaths and treats them as a homicide until it can be proven otherwise.

The medical examiner determined that the victim died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. This was determined not to be a homicide, and CPD does not release the names of victims of suicide.

There is no other information available at this time.