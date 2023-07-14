Downtown Clarksville’s Spring Alley closed for utility work

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville reports Spring Alley is partially closed to vehicular traffic effective immediately.

Crews have begun the process of relocating sewer, water, electric, and communication lines.

Spring Alley is located in Downtown Clarksville, east of First Street and south of Franklin Street. It also runs between the site of a new parking garage being built, and the Roxy Regional Theatre.

A temporary access detour has been set up on the west side of Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage to enable access to Spring Alley.

The detour will remain in place until July 24th, 2023, at which time the alley will be completely closed to traffic, both vehicular and pedestrian. This closure of Spring Alley is expected to last until December 8th.