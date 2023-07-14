APSU Baseball adds Clarksville-product Shawn Scott to Govs 2024 roster

Clarksville, TN – Former Clarksville Academy standout Shawn Scott, who spent the past three seasons at Tennessee, returns to his hometown to join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball program for the upcoming 2024 season, head coach Roland Fanning announced Thursday.

The first left-handed pitcher in the 2024 signing class, Scott has missed the past two seasons in Knoxville after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022. In his first season with the Volunteers, he made three relief appearances, opening his collegiate career with a scoreless inning of relief against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

A Clarksville Academy graduate, Scott led the Cougars to their first-ever TSSAA Division II state tournament appearance in 2019, earning Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle First Team All-Area honors. He posted a 4-4 record with a school record 109 strikeouts in that 2019 season, finishing the season with a 3.50 ERA while holding opponents to a .153 batting average.

Scott becomes the seventh pitcher added to the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster and is the 11th signee to the class.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class