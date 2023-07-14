APSU Baseball adds Clarksville-product Shawn Scott to Govs 2024 roster

Clarksville, TN – Former Clarksville Academy standout Shawn Scott, who spent the past three seasons at Tennessee, returns to his hometown to join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball program for the upcoming 2024 season, head coach Roland Fanning announced Thursday.
The first left-handed pitcher in the 2024 signing class, Scott has missed the past two seasons in Knoxville after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022. In his first season with the Volunteers, he made three relief appearances, opening his collegiate career with a scoreless inning of relief against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
A Clarksville Academy graduate, Scott led the Cougars to their first-ever TSSAA Division II state tournament appearance in 2019, earning Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle First Team All-Area honors. He posted a 4-4 record with a school record 109 strikeouts in that 2019 season, finishing the season with a 3.50 ERA while holding opponents to a .153 batting average.
Scott becomes the seventh pitcher added to the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster and is the 11th signee to the class.
APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class
|Player
|Pos
|B/T
|Ht
|Wt
|Hometown / High School / Previous School
|Andrew Devine
|RHP
|R/R
|5-10
|170
|Simi Valley, Calif. / Simi Valley HS / Texas Tech
|Easton Frazier
|RHP
|R/R
|6-4
|185
|Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
|Titan Hayes
|RHP
|R/R
|6-2
|215
|Enid, Okla. / Enid HS / San Jacinto College
|Mateo Hernandez
|IF
|L/R
|5-6
|165
|Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS / Western Oklahoma State College
|Andres Matias
|IF
|R/R
|6-1
|210
|Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Americas Bicultural School / Connors State College
|Justin Olson
|IF
|L/L
|6-3
|225
|Colorado Springs, Colo. / Pine Creek HS / New Mexico
|Tre Speer
|RHP
|R/R
|6-1
|178
|Stillwater, Okla. / Glencoe HS
|Luke Rolland
|RHP
|R/R
|6-0
|190
|Pangburn, Ark. / Pangburn HS / Connors State College
|Cannon Rice
|RHP
|R/R
|6-0
|185
|Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville HS
|Shawn Scott
|LHP
|L/L
|6-0
|180
|Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville Academy / Tennessee
|Brody Szako
|IF
|L/R
|5-11
|205
|Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Fort Scott CC