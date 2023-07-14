78.2 F
Sports

APSU Baseball adds Clarksville-product Shawn Scott to Govs 2024 roster

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball signs Clarksville-product Shawn Scott for 2024 season. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Former Clarksville Academy standout Shawn Scott, who spent the past three seasons at Tennessee, returns to his hometown to join the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball program for the upcoming 2024 season, head coach Roland Fanning announced Thursday.

The first left-handed pitcher in the 2024 signing class, Scott has missed the past two seasons in Knoxville after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2022. In his first season with the Volunteers, he made three relief appearances, opening his collegiate career with a scoreless inning of relief against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.


A Clarksville Academy graduate, Scott led the Cougars to their first-ever TSSAA Division II state tournament appearance in 2019, earning Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle First Team All-Area honors. He posted a 4-4 record with a school record 109 strikeouts in that 2019 season, finishing the season with a 3.50 ERA while holding opponents to a .153 batting average.

Scott becomes the seventh pitcher added to the APSU Govs’ 2024 roster and is the 11th signee to the class.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class

Player Pos B/T Ht Wt Hometown / High School / Previous School
Andrew Devine RHP R/R 5-10 170 Simi Valley, Calif. / Simi Valley HS / Texas Tech
Easton Frazier RHP R/R 6-4 185 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
Titan Hayes RHP R/R 6-2 215 Enid, Okla. / Enid HS / San Jacinto College
Mateo Hernandez IF L/R 5-6 165 Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS / Western Oklahoma State College
Andres Matias IF R/R 6-1 210 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Americas Bicultural School / Connors State College
Justin Olson IF L/L 6-3 225 Colorado Springs, Colo. / Pine Creek HS / New Mexico
Tre Speer RHP R/R 6-1 178 Stillwater, Okla. / Glencoe HS
Luke Rolland RHP R/R 6-0 190 Pangburn, Ark. / Pangburn HS / Connors State College
Cannon Rice RHP R/R 6-0 185 Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville HS
Shawn Scott LHP L/L 6-0 180 Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville Academy / Tennessee
Brody Szako IF L/R 5-11 205 Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Fort Scott CC
 
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
