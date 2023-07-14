Clarksville Building and Codes offices will be closed Monday, July 17th

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building and Codes Department offices at 100 South Spring Street will be closed to the public on Monday, July 17th, 2023 as the Department prepares to launch a new processing system for communication and conducting departmental tasks.

Deidre Ward, Interim Director of Building and Codes, said the Department will still be performing inspections. However, the doors to the office will be closed for the day.

Anyone wanting to request any inspections on Monday may issue an emailed request to BCRESREQ@CITYOFCLARKSVILLE.COM (for general questions / residential department) or BCCOMMERCIAL@CITYOFCLARKSVILLE.COM (commercial department).