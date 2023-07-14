78.2 F
Clarksville Police Department looks to Identify Suspects in Business Burglary

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the two suspects in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a burglary of a business, where two individuals attempted to break into an ATM at Altra Federal Credit Union, 1600 Madison Street on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, at approximately 2:21am in the morning.

Images of the suspects and their vehicle were captured on video surveillance cameras and the Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

Truck the suspects were driving.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

