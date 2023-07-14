Hot Chicken Eating Competition to be held at Sanctuary on Main in Downtown Clarksville, August 5th

Clarksville, TN – Sauce Kitchens, a renowned culinary hub known for its fiery flavors, is proud to announce the upcoming Hot Chicken Eating Competition, taking place on August 5th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm.

This thrilling event will be hosted at the magnificent Sanctuary on Main, located in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The Hot Chicken Eating Competition promises to be a sizzling showdown that will test the taste buds, resilience, and appetite of participants from far and wide. Hot chicken enthusiasts, foodies, and the entire Clarksville community are invited to indulge in an electrifying atmosphere filled with the tantalizing aroma of spicy chicken and the excitement of competitive eating.

Audience members can attend this sensational event free of charge! Cheer on your favorite competitors and witness their bravery as they devour mouthwatering hot chicken dishes. Be there to support your friends and family as they face off against each other, battling through the heat to emerge as the ultimate Hot Chicken Eating Champion.

For those bold enough to step up to the plate, a $5.00 entry fee will grant you the opportunity to compete in the Hot Chicken Eating Competition. Participants will be pushed to their limits as they devour as much hot chicken as possible within a given time frame.

The champion will not only earn bragging rights but also stand a chance to win a grand prize of $100.00! Do you have what it takes to handle the heat and claim victory?

In addition to the intense competition, the event will feature a concession stand offering a variety of delicious treats and refreshing beverages. Take a break from the fiery action and indulge in a wide array of culinary delights to satisfy your taste buds.

Sauce Kitchens and the organizers of the Hot Chicken Eating Competition are thrilled to bring this thrilling event to Clarksville. We invite everyone to join us at Sanctuary on Main for an unforgettable evening of heat, flavor, and fierce competition. Mark your calendars for August 5th from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and prepare to witness the epic clash of hot chicken titans!

Sanctuary on Main is located at 334 Main Street, Clarksville Tennessee.