Nashville Sounds fall to Louisville Bats, 14-8

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds (48-38, 8-4) fell behind early and could not overcome a large deficit, dropping the series opener 14-8 to the Louisville Bats (46-40, 6-7) on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Louisville scored a couple of runs to start things in the first before Nashville’s second-inning response. Following Luis Urías’ walk, Payton Henry deposited a ball onto the berm in left-center field to tie the contest at 2-2.

Three pitches later, Patrick Dorrian homered to right to get the Sounds a 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, the advantage would be short-lived, as the Bats would tack on four more in the bottom half to lead 6-3 after two.

A Keston Hiura double and Urías single scored another Sounds run in the third, but Louisville continued to pile on the runs. The Bats would score a run in the third, two more in the fourth, and five in the seventh and eighth for their 14 runs on the night. Of the Bats’ 19 hits, 15 were singles.

Despite trailing by four or more runs through most of the night, Nashville still got four more tallies on the board via home runs. Dorrian put a ball over the elevated porch in right-center field for his second homer of the game and first multi-homer night of the season. In the eighth, Abraham Toro joined the homer party with a solo blast of his own. Jahmai Jones followed with by homering in his first game as a Sound with a two-run blast in the ninth.

A pair of Brewers on MLB rehab assignment had quality relief appearances. Justin Wilson worked a scoreless fifth inning, giving up a hit but nothing else. Jake Cousins, who was added on rehab earlier in the day, worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning with three groundouts.

Jason Alexander (1-1) fell for the first time with Nashville this season. He allowed six runs (all earned) on five hits (4 singles) and three walks, lasting just two innings. It was his shortest start at the Triple-A level since September 10th, 2021, with Jacksonville at Charlotte.

The short three-game series continues tomorrow night at 6:15pm CT in Louisville. Right-hander Janson Junk (5-5, 4.74) gets the ball for the Sounds. He’ll face right-hander Connor Phillips (0-0, 5.40).

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian went deep twice for the second time in his Sounds career. His last multi-homer game was in the 2022 regular-season finale on September 27th vs. Memphis.

The Sounds hit back-to-back homers for the fifth time this season with Payton Henry’s two-run shot and Dorrian’s solo homer in the second. Dorrian has been part of three of Nashville’s five back-to-back home run occurrences in 2023.

Justin Wilson tossed another scoreless inning during his rehab assignment with Nashville with a quiet fifth. Including his three outings on rehab with the ACL Brewers, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA (6.0 IP/1 ER) and 0.83 WHIP.

Nashville hit five homers as a team for the first time since May 28th, 2021, at Columbus (6).

This is the first time the Sounds have lost in the first game back from the All-Star break since 2015.

