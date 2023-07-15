Austin Peay State University Volleyball, Beach Volleyball receive USMC-AVCA Team Academic Awards

Lexington, KY – For the fourth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball programs earned United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic awards.

The Governors’ volleyball team posted a team-wide GPA of 3.388 and 3.472 in the fall and spring semesters, respectively, marking their 19th and 20th straight semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better. APSU’s USMC / AVCA Team Academic Team award is their fourth straight, eighth in the last nine years, and 11th all-time.

Out in the sand, the APSU Govs’ beach volleyball team finished with a 3.469 GPA in both the fall and spring terms, earning their fifth all-time honor in its seven-year history.

Austin Peay State University’s teams were among over 1,333 collegiate and high school volleyball teams that earned recognition during the 2022-23 season. The award, created in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a yearlong grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.

“The commitment our coaches make to help their student-athletes pursue the best versions of themselves is evident in the academic accomplishments highlighted today,” said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “Achievement on the court has always been closely tied to success in the classroom which is reflected by the number of championship programs honored.”