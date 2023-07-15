Dunkin’® Shines Gold to Support Childhood Cancer Awareness

Nashville, TN – This summer, Dunkin’® is giving guests a sweet way to support children battling cancer with the return of its Shine Gold initiative. Starting Wednesday, July 19th, until Saturday, August 5th, Dunkin’ is inviting its customers to “shine gold” in a joint effort to bolster the mission of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation: bring joy to children afflicted with illness.

The Shine Gold initiative allows guests at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area to make a $2.00 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, in return for which they will receive a free Gold Joy Donut as an expression of gratitude. The Gold Joy Donut — a traditional donut ring decorated with gold icing, yellow sprinkles and crowned with a glazed MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treat — pays homage to the childhood cancer awareness ribbon.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees, 100 percent of funds raised from the Dunkin’ Gold Joy Donut will be donated to local children’s hospitals, including Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, to bring joy into the lives of children battling illness.

Grants made possible from the Shine Gold initiative will help support joyful experiences for patients in child life and oncology departments through diverse programs such as art, music, and integrated therapy. They also fund interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential patient kits, and more. Last year, the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation granted over $320,000 to local children’s hospitals through the program.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold another year to support children battling illness right here in our communities,” said Dave Baumgartner, local Dunkin’ Franchisee. “Cancer has touched many of our lives, and it’s an ordeal no child or parent should face. Together with the community, we look forward to helping bring joy to kids fighting cancer.”

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 10,000 children under the age of 15 in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023. Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to national and local nonprofits. In 2022 alone, the Foundation awarded more than 650 grants to hospitals, amounting to over $9.5 million, to spread joy to kids battling illness.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin’, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most.

Since 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $45 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country thanks to the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees.

For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.