MyTN App Adds Easy Access to Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Nashville, TN – Tennesseans now have access to mental health and addiction services at their fingertips through the MyTN app. The latest version of the state of Tennessee’s app includes a new section for mental health and addiction resources featuring the top services from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS).

MyTN app users can easily click to call or text the Statewide Crisis Line and the Tennessee REDLINE. The app also has information on connecting to treatment services for people who are uninsured including the Behavioral Health Safety Net and addiction treatment Continuum of Care.

In a special section called “Spread Hope”, the app has information and access to several department programs which work to prevent behavioral health issues or train and educate people about ways they can help a loved one or make a difference in their community.

“Tennessee is blessed with a lot of services for people in need, but sometimes connecting can be a challenge. We’re so excited because we know that having these resources available in such an easily accessible way is going to save lives,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We are so grateful to our partners at Strategic Technology Solutions for their work to help more people connect to our services.”

“Mental health and substance abuse services are a great example of why we developed and keep improving the state’s MyTN mobile app,” Chief Technology Architect Jerry Jones said. “Quick and easy access to services – without having to search web pages for what you need – is what MyTN provides. It’s direct access to services on your phone – most of the time, in just one click.”

The MyTN app has been downloaded more than 117,000 times and has more than 14,000 active monthly users. MyTN is available for download on iOS and Android devices at the following links:

