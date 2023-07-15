Nashville Sounds loses 8-1 to Louisville Bats

Louisville, KY – After leading for just a brief time on Friday night, the Nashville Sounds never enjoyed a lead on Saturday night, falling 8-1 to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field and suffering a series loss for the first time since late May. The Sounds had three series wins and three splits in their previous six sets.

Starter Janson Junk (5-6) never had a 1-2-3 inning but limited a vaunted Louisville offense to just a pair of runs. He gave up an unearned run in the second inning without giving up a hit, and Patrick Dorrian tied the game in the fourth with an RBI single.

Then Junk yielded another run in the bottom of the fourth for a 2-1 deficit, and the Sounds never recovered. Junk’s two runs – one earned – came off six hits over five innings in the defeat.

For the second game in a row, Louisville pulled away late with production against the Sounds bullpen. J.B. Bukauskas gave up one run in the sixth, Darrell Thompson allowed three runs in the seventh, and Trevor Megill got tagged for two runs in the eighth for the 8-1 final. The Sounds’ offense mustered just four hits – all singles – with Dorrian and Abraham Toro each collecting two. Kevin Herget (1-3) got the relief win for Louisville after starter Connor Phillips lasted four innings.

The three-game series concludes Sunday at 5:05pm CT. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) is scheduled to start for the Nashville Sounds (8-5, 48-39) against right-hander Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.40) for the Louisville Bats (7-7, 47-40).

Post-Game Notes

Sounds pitchers have given up 10+ hits six times in the last seven games…the team is 3-4 in that period.

Patrick Dorrian went 2-for-4 and is hitting .367 (11-for-30) with three homers and seven RBIs in his last nine games. The Sounds did not homer on Saturday but had hit 23 home runs in their last 12 games, tied for 5th-most at Triple-A.

Every Louisville hitter has reached base safely in each of the first two games of the series and Sounds pitchers have recorded just one 1-2-3 inning in 16 frames.

