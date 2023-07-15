Tennessee Department of Education releases TN PULSE

Nashville, TN – To support individualized learning for Tennessee students in alignment with the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act, the Tennessee Department of Education has launched a new statewide data management platform, Tennessee Plans for Learning Success and Excellence, or TN PULSE.

TN PULSE provides a free, standardized, web-based platform for school districts, public charter schools, and state-operated programs (SOPs) and will serve as the state’s system of record for student learning plans, including Individual Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans for students with disabilities, Individual Learning Plans (ILPs) for English learners, and ILP-D plans for students with characteristics of dyslexia.

“To best meet the needs of all Tennessee students, we are thrilled to provide an accessible and streamlined management system for all the state’s student learning plans to ensure each student receives the needed support and resources to be set up for success,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education.

Developed in response to district feedback, the new platform replaces the EasyIEP system, expands functionality and features by including all student learning plans, and allows users to track state and federal compliance, as well as support TISA funding allocations and spending.

District-approved users should have received a link to access the new platform and are invited to participate in trainings throughout the summer to support conversations with families of students with learning plans during the upcoming school year.

The department has been working with districts to migrate users from the previous system into the new platform. On-demand training videos and guidance documents will be released soon to support strong district implementation of TN PULSE.

“Milan Special School District is excited for the release of TN PULSE as we move toward a more fluid and systematic support system for students, schools, and districts,” said Jonathan Criswell, Director of Schools, Milan Special School District.

“Clinton City Schools looks forward to the implementation of TN PULSE,” said Kelly Johnson, Director of Schools, Clinton City Schools. “This gives districts the ability to implement a single platform for all our student programming plans. TN PULSE also provides consistency in the formatting of these plans across Tennessee. Ultimately, TN PULSE is a step forward in assisting districts in providing quality individualized plans for the unique learning needs of our students.”

“Dyersburg City Schools supports all learners and strives to implement processes for families and staff to easily engage in those conversations,” said Kim Worley, Director of Schools, Dyersburg City Schools. “TN PULSE will give our educators a format to create individualized learning plans for students to create pathways for success.”