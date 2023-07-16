APSU Beach Volleyball has Three Governors Legends Named to OVC 75th Anniversary Team

Brentwood, TN – Three Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball greats were named to the Ohio Valley Conference 75th Anniversary Beach Volleyball Team.

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference. As part of the celebration of the league’s storied accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with the 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports.

A Portland High School graduate, Marlayna Bullington earned numerous awards throughout her OVC career. After her 2020 freshman season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she excelled as a redshirt freshman, winning OVC Freshman of the Year, along with All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-OVC Honors.

Bullington continued to improve throughout her sophomore season, winning the 2022 OVC Player of the Year Award following a program-record 21 victories.

In addition to her OVC Player of the Year honor, Bullington was a member of the OVC Pair of the Year alongside Kelsey Mead, earned First Team All-OVC honors, and took home three OVC Pair of the Week awards.

She not only excelled on the sand but in the classroom. Bullington has earned OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was on the Dean’s list for three-straight semesters.

Kelsey Mead excelled in all areas at Austin Peay State University. The Tallahassee, Florida native played three seasons in the OVC, and ended her tenure in the league with a.667 win percentage, tied for third in program history

Mead was named to the 2021 OVC All-Tournament Team and, in 2022, was a First Team All-OVC honoree and a member of the OVC Pair of the Year alongside Bullington.

Mead also excelled in the classroom where she earned several academic awards in her OVC Career, including three-straight OVC Academic Medals of Honor and selections on the OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll. She also was named on the Dean’s List for seven semesters.

Brooke Moore had one of the best careers in program and league history during her five years in Clarksville. The 2021 OVC champion did not lose an OVC Tournament match in her career, finishing 6-0 in the postseason. She also held the record for all-time wins in a career (63) and holds the pair-winning percentage record (.710).

Brooke earned numerous awards during her time playing in the OVC. The two-time First Team All-OVC honoree also was named to the All-Tournament Team in 2021 after being the OVC Tournament MVP. Moore also earned an OVC Pair of the Week honor in 2021 alongside Mikayla Powell.

Moore showcased the Total Gov Concept by her work in the classroom, receiving OVC Academic Medal of Honor in 2022 and was on the OVC Commissioner’s honor roll five-straight years.

She was tabbed to the Dean’s List six times and was on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll for three straight semesters.