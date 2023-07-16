Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 15th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County there will be intersection improvements on SR 112 / SR 76 that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm that will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County / Houston County

SR 13

Culvert Replacement

7/17 – 7/18, 6:00pm – 6:00am, a complete road closure is required to replace a culvert

Cheatham County

I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nightly lane closures in the WB direction in order to mill the existing asphalt, mark the locations for deck repairs, and put in the lane shifts for the weekend closure beginning Friday 07/14.. (MM 188)

7/14 at 8:00pm continuously until 7/17 at 5:00am, there will be a lane closure in the WB direction from Friday to Monday to perform bridge deck repairs. (MM188)

Davidson County

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M. 9.61)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane and ramp closures for milling and paving operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

7/13, 7/17, and 7/18, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for restriping.

Random on call sign repair and replace

7/13 – 7/16, 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be temporary double/triple right and left lane closures, alternating as needed, on I-40 EB to replace overhead extruded panel signs. (MM215 – 216)

I-65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 65 (West Trinity Lane) from US 31W (US 41, SR 11, Dickerson Pike) to the west of Hampton Street.

7/17 – 7/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on the I-65 NB off-ramp to Trinity Ln (exit 87) for concrete island and curb ramp construction.

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime Lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation of HOV diamonds. (MM 87-96)

I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a full closure of Oakes Drive at SR 254 (OHB) for pipe work over AT&T line. Detour will be in place.

SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

7/7 at 8:00pm continuously until 9/7 at 5:00am, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue for bridge replacement.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The installation of Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-24 from I-440 to US-231

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for guardrail installation. (MM53-70)

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near US 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

MM 190-192

MM191-193

MM193-196

MM192-193

Humphreys County / Hickman County

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)

Robertson County

I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

The resurfacing of I-65 from the Sumner County line to the JBC project limits

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed (MM 32-40).

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

7/13, 8:00pm – 5:30am, Briley On-ramp to I-24 and shoulder will be closed. (MM 53-53)

