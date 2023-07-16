Clarksville-Montgomery County area under Air Quality Alert until Monday Night

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for both the Clarksville area and the Nashville area from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday night.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Particulate matter has been issued. Ground level Particulate matter concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. The general public is not likely to be affected. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For additional information visit the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation site at www.tennessee.gov/environment

Counties Affected

Trigg County, Christian County, Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Hickman County, Williamson County, Maury County, Rutherford County, Cannon County,