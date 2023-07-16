Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 16th – 20th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Changing weather conditions are in the forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County this week. Sunny days will change to showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

Tonight, the sky will be mostly clear, providing a pleasant evening with a low temperature of around 68 degrees. A gentle northwest wind of around 5 mph will gradually shift to the south.

As we move into Monday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. The morning will start with a north wind of 5 to 10 mph, which will later shift to south-southeast in the afternoon.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night, mainly before 10:00pm. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the low temperature will be around 68 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will prevail, becoming light south after midnight.

Tuesday brings a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Be mindful of heat index values that could reach as high as 100. The wind will start as light and variable, later becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night carries a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2:00am. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 73 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will be present.

Moving on to Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 96 degrees. Expect a south wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday night brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8:00pm and 2:00am. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 74 degrees. A southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add a touch of breeze.

As we approach Thursday, there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2:00pm. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. The wind will be from the west at around 10 mph.

Thursday night carries a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature around 71 degrees. Expect a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Stay prepared for the potential showers and thunderstorms throughout the week, while also enjoying the mix of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.