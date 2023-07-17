Marsha Blackburn Report: Defending American Sovereignty Against Communist China

Washington, D.C. – Recent reporting indicates that the Chinese Communist Party has secretly operated “service centers” in seven cities across America.

These centers —which were apparently established to “promote Chinese culture and assist Chinese citizens living abroad”— reportedly coordinated with the Chinese national police agency.

I sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice calling for an immediate inquiry into the issue of Chinese surveillance in the United States.

Weekly Rundown

This week, we learned that the Tennessee soccer coach charged with assaulting and brutally raping several young children is an illegal alien. The sexual abuse of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and my heart breaks for the victims and their families. The coach’s crimes are further evidence that we need to build the border wall now. Until our border is secured, every town is a border town, and criminals will continue to have free reign throughout the nation.

Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and it will have a direct impact on Tennessee’s creative community. We must ensure that artists are fairly compensated for their work and have a say over the use of their creations, allowing innovation and talent to continue to thrive in the Volunteer State. We also know artificial intelligence can be utilized to advance positive healthcare outcomes. Thinking about how to manage potential risks earlier will help companies develop products appropriately. This week, I discussed artificial intelligence and intellectual property at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property hearing.

For too long, middlemen have taken advantage of misaligned incentives in the pharmaceutical supply chain at the expense of taxpayers and seniors. I introduced the Patients Before Middlemen Act to help increase transparency and reduce prescription drug costs for seniors at the pharmacy counter. The legislation will better align incentives to help lower prescription drug costs, benefiting over one million Tennesseans.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI