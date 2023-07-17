Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for July 17th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 17th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Eddie is a young male Labrador Retriever mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. He would make a great hiking, swimming or jogging buddy. Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Capri is an adult female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, vaccinated, will be spayed before heading to her new home, and is litter trained. Come check her out!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Josephine the Baker is an adult female Domestic medium hair/Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and enjoys attention. She will do fine with preferably older children and gets along with other cats but prefers a home without dogs. She has been around very calm, cat-savvy dogs and seems fine if they respect her space. Josephine would do great in a calmer, quiet home where she can get attention and be the Queen.

Josephine can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Honey is a lovely adult female Calico. She is fully vetted, dewormed, on flea medication, spayed, litter trained, very friendly, and affectionate. She is good with other cats, children, and dogs. Honey would love a nice farm where she can be an Indoor/Outdoor kitty and follow you all around.

Honey can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Prairie is just the sweetest mixed-breed girl! She is about 2 years old, fully vetted, and spayed. She knows some commands and loves being with people. She is good with other dogs and is great with kids. She deserves a family who will take her on adventures and spoil her!

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is a 4-year-old Pit Bull terrier mix. This loveable, silly, playful guy is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, and house-trained. He is great with people and kids but prefers a home where he is the only pet so he can get all the love and attention. Larry has been waiting patiently in his wonderful foster home for 2 years for his own family. He is just the sweetest guy and deserves his own family.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Dash is an almost 2-year-old German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, and crate trained. He is a big guy and needs an adopter familiar and very knowledgeable with the breed and will continue his training. He does well with other dogs as well as children.

For more details, information, and application, you can find Dash through our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Robbie is a 3-year-old male Brindle boy. Very high energy, good with some dogs. Fully vetted,, thinks cats are fun to chase, so probably best in a cat-free home. He just loves to run and play. An experienced owner is preferred as he is strong.

If you feel you can be a strong leader with him and set boundaries and make sure all his exercise needs are met then Robbie is the guy for you!!



If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Guacameowle is ready for PRE ADOPTION!! She is a 10-week-old girl with a little bit of spice and a whole lot of cuteness. She is up to date with age-appropriate vaccinations and litter trained. She loves to play and loves boxes, cat trees, and wand toys. She is brave and loves exploring. She plays hard with the other kittens and is very social so she would need another cat/kitten in the home. She is fine with calm, cat savvy dogs.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jessie is a young male Beagle/Harrier mix. He is fully vetted, housetrained, neutered, and good with children and other dogs. He is friendly, affectionate, funny, curious and playful. Jessie had a bit of a rough start and is learning that it’s ok to run and play and humans are safe and secure.

He needs a family willing to help him become his best self with just patience, time, and lots of love. If you think Jessie will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.



For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bones is a male 5-month-old Beagle mix. He weighs about 25 pounds and will be fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, up to date on all HW and Flea/tick prevention before adoption. Bones is crate trained and doing well with house training too. He’s good with children and has been with other dogs and done well with them too. His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation aat Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Bones you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bones or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Waffles is a 2-and-a-half-year-old female French Mastiff/Mastiff mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on vaccinations, on HW prevention, spayed, crate, and house trained. Waffles is dog selective but the ones she likes she does well with and can spend hours playing with her rescue friends.

She is good with smaller children at least 4 years and up, just really due to her not realizing her size! She loves to snuggle on the couch, loves attention, and dreams of a home to call her own. She is a big girl, eats a lot of food and this breed is known for their amazing aquatic features, such as drooling after drinking !!

This is all normal for this breed. She is a bit shy at first but warms up after a few days and finds her comfort level. She loves treats so being food motivated is a good step in helping her learn new things!

For more information and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com