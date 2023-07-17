Montgomery County Veterans Coalition announces New Board Members

Clarksville, TN – Four new board members have been elected to the Board of Directors for Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.

The new members include Yolonda Williams, Randy Heath, Grace Lord, and Chris Self.

The new members have already assumed their roles on the Board of Directors, with Randy Heath being voted Secretary.

Yolonda Williams

Yolonda Williams served 25 years active-duty Army retired Senior Non-Commissioned officer with both Drill Sergeant and First Sergeant assignments and held two different primary military specialties including Army Combat Documentation/Production Specialists (MOS 25V), responsible for handling digital and film-based equipment, producing both real world and training photos and videos.

Additionally, Army Intelligence Analyst (MOS 35F) is responsible for the collection, analysis, security, and dispensing of critical and time-sensitive intelligence information.

Ms. Williams served multiple combat tours and Special Operations/ Psychological warfare duties at Fort Bragg and Fort Campbell and was awarded the Bronze Star for actions in Afghanistan.

As a servant leader, Yolonda has served as the National Commander for Women Veterans of America, President of the Clarksville Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, Vice President, APSU Military Alumni Chapter, and is a graduate of the Leadership Middle Tennessee Class of 2022. Yolonda now serves as the Executive Director of Leadership Clarksville.

Randy Heath

Randy Heath is a retired Army Veteran with a 21-year career as a Soldier and OCS Commissioned Officer. After retiring from the Army, Randy returned to Clarksville as he found it to be his home after serving with some of the Army’s best units within our very own Fort Campbell!

Randy is the Owner and CEO of The Flip’N Axe & Rage Room in Clarksville which opened in June 2020, and has always been a huge advocate of all things Veteran Community related. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Clarksville Business Allies as the Treasurer and Venue Host.

Grace Lord

Grace attended Temple University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. Grace worked for a short time for General Electric after graduation before marrying an Army Officer and moving around the world for the next 28 years.

Grace has served as vice president of a youth lacrosse club, webmaster of a youth football program, team mom, coach, classroom volunteer, member, and Scholarship Committee Chair of both the Fort Belvoir Spouses’ Club and the National Guard Bureau Spouses’ Club, USO Volunteer, Red Cross Volunteer, Montgomery County Coalition Board Member, and Volunteer Coordinator, member of the Welcome Wagon at Austin Peay State University and supporter of numerous military unit Family Readiness Groups in a number of capacities.

Chris Self

Chris Self currently serves as Industrial Development Board Workforce Development Coordinator responsible for connecting Clarksville-Montgomery County businesses with the resources to the hire workforce needed to succeed.

Since retiring as a 27-year U.S. Army Sergeant Major, Chris has worked with transitioning service members and wounded ill & injured service members in the Soldier Recovery Unit connecting with education and employment opportunities since 2013.

Chris promotes the hiring of veterans throughout the businesses in Montgomery County and works with Transition Assistance programs at Fort Campbell and bases throughout the Eastern United States.

The Montgomery County Veterans Coalition advocates for our Veteran community through education, collaboration, and resourcing.

For more information go www.vetcoalition.org