U.S. President Joe Biden Bows to China

Washington, D.C. – When Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Communist China this month, she bent the knee to our greatest adversary. Americans saw Secretary Yellen bow three times to Vice Premier He Lifeng, who stood up straight. It was perfect symbolism: while the Biden administration kowtows to China, Beijing smirks at America’s weakness.

Secretary Yellen said during her visit that, “We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive.” Unfortunately for Yellen — and indeed, the rest of the world — China doesn’t believe that. They seek global hegemony and will stop at nothing to achieve it.

Meanwhile, the Joe Biden administration is willing to blatantly ignore the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) espionage activities within the U.S. in order to achieve their policy goals. In an effort to convince China to resume diplomatic talks with the U.S., the White House delayed economic sanctions against Beijing and halted the declassification of intelligence on the origins of COVID-19.

Most recently, China hacked the emails of the Commerce and State Departments, including the email of Secretary Gina Raimondo. Despite this, the Biden administration is proceeding with business as usual.

Yellen’s visit followed a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken where he met with top Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping. There was no reason for Blinken to travel to Communist China simply to appease Xi — doing so only further embarrassed America on the world stage. The fact that Blinken visited Beijing after the CCP flew a spy balloon over the U.S., and knowing full well that China has maintained a spy base in Cuba and is setting up a military training facility on the island, demonstrates how conciliatory Biden truly is.

To make matters worse, John Kerry, who is the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, is meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing this week in the name of advancing the Biden administration’s radical Green agenda. As if Beijing cares about the environmental impact of its policies! China is focused on a single goal: global domination.

In June, new reporting surfaced that Beijing has established “service” centers in seven U.S. cities that are reportedly being used to spy on Chinese and U.S. nationals. These alleged spy stations have maintained contact with the Ministry of Public Security — China’s national police authority. The centers also host cultural events featuring pro-CCP propaganda and performers connected to the Chinese propaganda department and military.

After hearing about this potential attack on our sovereignty, I sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olson asking the FBI and Department of Justice to initiate an inquiry into these establishments. If the CCP is operating a spy operation under our nose, our law enforcement agencies must put a stop to it immediately.

Biden is treating the CCP as an ally rather than an adversary. But bowing to one of America’s most capable opponents isn’t an option. To combat this imminent threat, the president must reverse his soft-on-China policy, invest in our military, and unravel our increasingly fraught economic relationship with Beijing.

Freedom hangs in the balance.