APSU Football’s Sam Howard, Scotty Walden named nominees for 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Northbrook, IL – Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) named Austin Peay State University (APSU) linebacker Sam Howard and head football coach Scotty Walden nominees for the 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

In its 32nd season, the team recognizes student-athletes and coaches with stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.

A senior from Birmingham, Alabama, Howard has been an active member of the Burt Elementary School Mentoring Program, where he helped in the classroom and spent time with the kids at the school multiple times a week during the school year. Howard also worked at Westcreek High School’s track meet, where he volunteered to help at field events.

In addition, Howard has volunteered his time at Loaves and Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Operation Honor, and Austin Peay State University’s Plant the Campus Red. To go along with his volunteer work, Howard was one of two NCAA student-athletes to receive the prestigious Accelerating Academic Success Program Career Development Award this past year.

Howard, who has been named to the Dean’s List twice, earned the inaugural ‘Total Gov Concept’ Award at APSU’s 2023 ESPEAYs. That award is presented annually to the male and female student-athlete that embodies the ideology of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ and seeks excellence in all aspects of their student-athlete experience.

Walden, who just led the Governors to the 2022 ASUN Football Championship in his third season at Austin Peay, also volunteered with the Burt Elementary School Mentoring Program. Walden also volunteered locally at Loaves and Fishes and Habitat for Humanity.

Walden also volunteered with Operation Honor, a program that delivers food and supplies to veterans, military members, and their families. Operation Honor hosted several events in the Clarksville community, including one at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium.

Howard is one of 135 student-athletes, and one of 62 at the FCS level, to be named a nominee for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team while Walden is one of 20 head coaches to receive a nomination.

A Panel Chooses the Team

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists. They look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

The 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Tim Tebow (2009 Team); Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN); Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star); and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2023 AFCA President and Ouachita Baptist University Head Coach Todd Knight; and 2014 AFCA President and former head coach at Ithaca College, Mike Welch; and Troy Hawkes executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution.

Fans Pick the Captain

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com/allstate. Fans can join the conversation on social media with #GoodWorksTeam throughout the season.

“These players embody the best of what college football stands for: character, selflessness and the willingness to serve and give to others,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “The AFCA proudly stands alongside Allstate and each of these players’ families and communities to applaud their inspirational work.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 135 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11.

players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.