Austin Peay State University Athletics ecstatic over Grand Opening of F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena is open for business.

July 15th, 2023 marked a historic day for Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community as F&M Bank Arena – the home of Governors men’s and women’s basketball – held its Grand Opening Celebration with more than 4,000 in attendance, Saturday afternoon.

The long-held dream of a state-of-the-art basketball facility first became a reality in October 2020 when Austin Peay State University signed a 30-year lease to serve as the facility’s primary tenant, and now, nearly three years later…

It’s here.

“Today is truly a great day to be a Gov and a resident of Clarksville Montgomery County,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “The opening of F&M Bank Arena represents the importance of partnerships and a commitment by all parties not to be good but to be great.”

“It started with a vision from former Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, and we turned into this magnificent facility…the home of Austin Peay State University Basketball! Thanks to all of our teammates Mayors Wes Golden and Joe Pitts, President Michael Licari, Sean Henry, and the Nashville Predators. This is the definition of Leveling Up,” Harrison stated.

For the first time, the community had the opportunity to see F&M Bank Arena first-hand; to walk around the Governors’ practice gym, see the luxury suites, visit the team’s locker rooms, select their seats for the Govs’ inaugural season in the facility, meet student-athletes and coaching staffs that look to bring a championship back to the city, and, of course, toe the hardwood of Gary Mathews Court which will celebrate countless victories over the years.

Beyond the hardwood, Saturday’s festivities also featured numerous community-engagement activities such as photo booths, giveaways from local businesses, and the official introduction of Austin Peay State University athletics’ new marketing campaign, “Clarksville’s Hometown Team,” which aims to strengthen the bond between the Clarksville community with Austin Peay State University.

F&M Bank Arena has been a long-time coming, and now it’s open and ready to not only bring the community together with basketball games, concerts, performances, and more but stand as the crown jewel for one of the nation’s fastest-growing communities.