Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, July 18th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – I am sorry for the delay in publishing the newsletter, but I have been on vacation with limited internet access.

At our meeting, residents spoke against the PUD on Pea Ridge. I respect the community’s frustration with our infill process and traffic concerns. I have argued from the floor on more than one occasion that we are past the point of the building and waiting for the infill to catch up, we need to respect the residents and manage the increased traffic before adding to the problem.

There are some individuals on the council that agree and others that still think we must build it before we do the infrastructure.

I would like to take a moment and describe my personal research process regarding zoning Ordinances. I think it is important for me to share this process with you based on the comments made by residents at our last meeting and we have a controversial zoning request this month that directly affects Ward 9.

While I approach every rezoning equally, I understand that I represent Ward 9 and must work in our best interest. We used to get the agenda for our meetings around 4:00pm the day before and we had to read over 100 pages and be ready to discuss or vote. We now receive the agenda 72 hours before the meeting.

Here is my process regarding Zoning Ordinances

There are two monthly meetings at the Regional Planning Commission (RPC): the Informal and Formal Meetings. I try to attend both, but I rarely miss a month when I have not attended at least one meeting. These meetings review and discuss the current zoning ORDs. I drive by the rezoning areas to review the areas and the roads. If I have questions or concerns, I will reach out to the appropriate department or I will contact the developer directly. At the city council meetings, some of my questions or comments are asked because I have not been able to get all the needed information. There are times I share what I have learned with the rest of the council and to present my reasoning for my vote to the public. An example is flooding concerns, or the roads are too narrow. We have two meetings; the Executive meeting (non-voting) is the last Thursday of the month, and the Regular Session is the first Thursday of the month. I send out two newsletters, one after the Executive meeting which allows residents to share their thoughts and concerns and then a letter after the meeting to inform you how I voted and why as well as what passed. The City Council votes twice on zoning ORDs (the county only votes once) and we have defeated zoning ORDs on the second vote. If a zoning ORD fails (either first or second vote) it cannot be presented for 1 year. There have been times I have voted yes, the first time and no on the second vote because there was information or concerns, I was not aware of at the first meeting. Other times I was still doing my research and did not want to deny the rezoning until I had all the required information.

I read every email that I receive before the meeting, there are times that I am not able to respond beforehand, but your voice and emails make a difference. I understand that we will not agree on every issue or every vote, but I wanted to share my process to assure you I truly care and work to make the best decisions for our community.

Link To July 6th, 2023 Regular Meeting Agenda and Recording

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

A. Passed – I voted Yes ORD 142-2022-23 [Z-20-2023 Pea Ridge Rd, east of the Sambar & Pea Ridge Road & Rutting Drive & Pea Ridge Road intersections from C-5 to PUD Planned Unit Development District

Acreage: 22.7 Ward: 11 Lots/Units: 372 Population: 735

Townhomes: 38

Apartments: 234

6+ Acres open space

I voted YES because this density is on the edge of our community and provides a transition from businesses to housing. I also support this ORD because of the transparency a PUD provides. We get what we see. The project requires the developer(s) to widen Pea Ridge an put a signal light at the intersection of 101st and Pea Ridge.

One concern was the builder would only be required to widen Pea Ridge in front of their property. I reached out to Mr. Tyndall, the RPC Director and he indicated that there was more than one contractor/developer for the area but the road construction and signalization of the intersection must be completed prior to occupancy.

Please contact me if you have questions or concerns. There were residents that spoke against the PUD and I respect their concerns. I plan to meet with them before our second vote and work to address their concerns.

Walker Farms PUD Pea Ridge Development

B. Passed I voted NO – ORD 143-2022-23 [Z-34-2023] fronting on the north frontage of Rossview

Rd 1,000 +/- feet west of the Rossview Road & Powell Road intersection from R-1 to C-4 /C-5 Commercial District

I have a concern regarding this ORD, it is directly in front of the school. There are several new construction projects in this area and this rezoning is too close to the school.

This ordinance passed 7 Yes and 5 No, I think it will be readdressed at the August Meeting.

C. Passed I voted Yes ORD 144-2022-23 [Z-35-2023] property fronting on the south frontage of Caldwell Ln 225 +/- feet east of the Caldwell Lane & Robert Street intersection from R-2 to R-6

Acreage: .42 Ward: 7 Lots/Units: 4 Population: 10

D. Passed I voted Yes ORD 145-2022-23 [Z-36-2023] north frontage of Dover Rd 375 +/- feet east of the Dover Road & Stephanie Drive intersection & the east frontage of Stephanie Dr 885 +/- feet

north of the Dover Road & Stephanie Drive Intersection from C-2 to C-5

5. Returned to Regional Planning Commission ORDINANCE 147-2022-23 [ZO-1-2023] An Ordinance amending the City zoning ordinance of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to the R-3 and R-2D zoning classification.

There was two changes approved that require approval of the Regional Planning Commission.

-The first one was na update of the dates

In my previous newsletter I shared information regarding updating the number of trees, sidewalks requirements, and setbacks. I did not present the tree requirement but I did present the other two.

Sidewalks-Passed

Updating the Columns on Page 86, we should expand the requirements for sidewalks and apply note 7 to R2d and R3 rather than expecting the taxpayers to pay for the infill infrastructure.

Note (7) Sidewalks and/or curbing along street frontage may be required at the discretion of the Clarksville Street Department

This note is applied to R-2A. I think this note should be applied to all the zoning areas. It allows for the street department to enforce sidewalks on existing roads but waiver them if there are topographic issues preventing building them.

Updating the Columns on Page 86, we should expand the requirements for sidewalks apply note 7 to R2d and R3 rather than expecting the taxpayers to pay for the infill infrastructure.

Setbacks Failed 6 to 6 with the mayor voting no.

I am not changing the wording; it needs to be reinforced to maintain the integrity of the existing community. R2d and R3 will primarily be used for infill into our established and historical communities, we need to set the standards and ensure any deviations are well thought out and supported.

Consent Agenda

M. Passed-I voted NO-ORD 127-2022-23 [Z-18-2023] located at Needmore Road and Centerstone Circle from AG to R-4

I voted against this rezoning because we should complete the roundabout on Needmore and Whitfield intersection. It was stated that “we asked for the appropriate zone and the builder complied,” for the record I made it clear I would not vote for this infill.

N. Passed-I voted NO-ORD 128-2022-23 [Z-21-2023] located on a portion of a tract south of I-24, north of Tiny Town Rd, east of Torrington Ln, west of the western terminus of Seagull Dr from R-2 to R-4

I have concerns for the density at this location and the impact to the adjoining neighborhoods. The population density is in back of the community which means the traffic will flow to the front.

O. Passed- I voted NO-ORD 129-2022-23 [Z-30-2023] property fronting on the south frontage of Memorial Dr from R-3 to C-2 RPC: Disapproval/Approval

The owner has no plans for the property. The RPC indicated that C-2 was not appropriate, and it should be R-4 or O-1.

P. ORD 130-2022-23 [Z-31-2023] parcel located at the southwest corner of the Woodard Street & Gracey Avenue intersection from R-3 to R-6

Q. ORD 131-2022-23 [Z-32-2023] a parcel located at the southwest corner of the Woodard Street & Central Avenue intersection from R-3to R-6

R. Passed-I voted No-ORD 132-2022-23 [Z-33-2023] two parcels located at the southwest corner of Crossland Avenue & Gracey Avenue intersection from R-3 to C-2

S. ORD 133-2022-23 [ZO-2-2023] An Ord amending the City Zoning Ord of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to the Downtown Urban Design Overlay District.

This ordinance increased the number of chickens from 6 to 8 and allows renters to also have chickens with the approval of the homeowner.

There was an amendment proposed to allow quail, but this was referred to Public Safety Committee for review.