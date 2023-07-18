Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch this afternoon

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee from 4:00pm this afternoon until Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorms this afternoon could result in excessive rainfall making Flash Flooding a possibility.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Periods of thunderstorms with very heavy downpours will impact the area late this afternoon through Wednesday morning. Many areas will exceed 2 inches of rainfall. The exact location is uncertain, but some spots could have torrential rainfall exceeding 5 inches causing significant flash flooding.

Precautionary / Preparedness Actions

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Affected Counties

Bedford County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.