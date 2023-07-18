Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

At 2:16pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cobb to near Big Rock to near Paris, moving southeast at 50 mph. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00pm.

70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible.

Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include

Clarksville TN, Waverly TN, Dover TN, Erin TN, New Johnsonville TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Big Rock TN, Vanleer TN, Cumberland City TN, Slayden TN, Palmyra TN, Woodlawn TN, Houston County Airport, Land Between The Lakes, Indian Mound and

Cunningham TN.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 5.

Precautionary / Preparedness Actions

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Affected Counties

Dickson County, Montgomery County, Stewart County, Houston County and Humphreys County.