68.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight

News Staff
By News Staff
Thunderstorm

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

At 2:16pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cobb to near Big Rock to near Paris, moving southeast at 50 mph. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8:00pm.

70 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail are possible.

Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.


Locations impacted include

Clarksville TN, Waverly TN, Dover TN, Erin TN, New Johnsonville TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Big Rock TN, Vanleer TN, Cumberland City TN, Slayden TN, Palmyra TN, Woodlawn TN, Houston County Airport, Land Between The Lakes, Indian Mound and
Cunningham TN.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 5.

Precautionary / Preparedness Actions

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Affected Counties

Dickson County, Montgomery County, Stewart County, Houston County and Humphreys County.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Athletics ecstatic over Grand Opening of F&M Bank Arena
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch this afternoon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online