Nashville Sounds gets 5-3 victory over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (49-41, 9-7) picked up their first win after the All-Star break, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-50, 9-8) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds faced an early deficit after Jacksonville struck with a three-run, three-hit second inning. The large crustaceans’ lead would not hold after Nashville responded with a three-spot-on-the-line score in the third.

After Abraham Toro’s leadoff double, Keston Hiura singled and Skye Bolt walked to load the bases with nobody out. Two runs scored on an Alex Jackson single and error, then Patrick Dorrian tied things at 3-3 with a sac fly to deep center field.

Monte Harrison’s baserunning skills helped Nashville score the go-ahead run. He walked to begin the bottom of the sixth, then stole third before Sal Frelick’s fielder’s choice brought him home on a great slide at home plate, just beating the tag of the Jacksonville catcher. Hiura and Jackson teamed up for an insurance run in the eighth, with Hiura scoring on Jackson’s third single of the game, to make it 5-3 late.

Despite giving up double-digit hits, the Sounds pitching staff looked like they did before the month of July. Caleb Boushley tossed three scoreless innings after the tumultuous second, ending the night with four strikeouts. Pedro Fernandez (3-3) took the victory with a quiet sixth inning before Justin Wilson, Peter Strzelecki, and Clayton Andrews (S, 3) finished the job.

There were plenty of base hits to be had in the Sounds lineup, with the squad combining for 11 on the night. Hiura had a night with a season-high four knocks (2 R), while Jackson went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Toro had a multi-hit night (2), also having the lone multi-base hit for either team, a double in the third.

The series continues with game three of the six-game set tomorrow night. Right-hander Jason Alexander (1-1, 4.76) starts for the Nashville Sounds, while the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will start right-hander Jeff Lindgren (6-4, 5.07). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura logged four singles in the win, the most hits he’s had in a single game this season. It was his first 4+ hit game since September 27, 2019, with Milwaukee at Colorado (4-4, R, 2 2B).

Alex Jackson mashed three hits for the sixth time in 2023. In his last five games, Jackson is batting .368 (7-for-19) with four RBI.

Justin Wilson recorded his first hold on the rehab stint with a scoreless seventh inning. In five outings on MLB rehab assignment with the Sounds, Wilson is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (4.2 IP / 1 ER) with five strikeouts.

The Sounds allowed 10+ hits for the ninth time in their last 10 games. Nashville is 9-21 when they allow 10 or more hits this season.

