Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts opens Registration for Fall 2023 Semester

Clarksville, TN – Roxy Regional Theatre announces registration for School of the Arts Fall 2023 semester is going on now.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts.

In the Fall 2023 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 8 to 18, focused on acting, dance, and improv, culminating in a holiday showcase on the final day.

The Fall 2023 session runs from August 12th through December 16th. Class meets on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Please note: The class will not meet on September 23rd, October 14th, or November 25th. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 11, and space is limited.

Tuition is $125.00/month. Please note: You will not be charged at the time of initial registration, but within two business days you will receive an email with additional registration information and payment instructions.

For additional questions, please contact us at schoolofthearts@roxyregionaltheatre.org

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.