Tennessee Governor Bill Lee completes Statewide “Build With Us” Tour

Nashville, TN – This week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee concluded his statewide “Build with Us Tour”, which celebrated the landmark Transportation Modernization Act and highlighted seven key infrastructure priorities across rural and urban Tennessee.

“As Tennessee continues to lead the nation with record growth, the Transportation Modernization Act will prepare our state for long-term economic success and expand opportunity in rural and urban communities, all without new taxes or debt,” said Governor Lee.

“I’m grateful to members of the Tennessee General Assembly for their partnership in making these historic transportation investments, and I want to thank Commissioner Eley and the entire team at TDOT for their hard work to make life better for Tennesseans in every corner of the state,” Governor Lee stated.

Governor Lee kicked off the “Build With Us” Tour on June 1st in Fentress County, traveling across each Grand Division throughout June and July.

Tour stops included:

Governor Lee introduced the Transportation Modernization Act this year and signed it into law on April 17th, following successful bipartisan passage in the Tennessee General Assembly. The plan creates a new transportation strategy and will invest an additional $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities.

The strategy will give the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges, including seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities, exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion and increase economic impact statewide, and expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more efficiently.

“The Transportation Modernization Act will address critical infrastructure needs across rural and urban Tennessee, preparing our state for the future,” said Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “I commend the Governor and General Assembly for their leadership to prepare our state for continued economic growth and prosperity.”