Choosing the Right Dental Floss

What simple action serves as a one-stop shop for protecting your oral health while helping prevent gum disease and tooth decay? Flossing, and at least once a day at that. While brushing is a great place to start, there are many small crevices your toothbrush can’t reach on its own.

“While it only takes a couple of minutes, flossing is integral to your dental health,” said Kyle Dosch, DDS, a licensed dentist who serves as a Delta Dental dental director. “Taking the time for that extra step will have you thanking yourself later on.”

Flossing may seem like a chore but adding it to your household’s daily routine could save you hassle and expense of dental treatments down the road. The good news is that there are a variety of flosses made to fit your needs and preferences.

Easiest-to-Use Floss

An electric air or water flosser is a great option if you struggle to floss regularly. Although it can be an upfront investment, an electric flosser requires very little effort, spraying water or air in pulses to effectively remove debris from between your teeth.

Smoothest Floss

Look for floss which has a light coating of wax if you prefer a smooth touch while flossing. Waxed floss often has a silky texture and comes in many flavors.

Toughest Floss

If you want floss that won’t break or shred when you clean your teeth, go for polytetrafluorethylene floss (PTFE). It’s made from the same material used in waterproof sportswear, so it’s extremely strong and durable.

Most Natural Floss

Rather than containing PTFE or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), all-natural types of flosses use biodegradable materials such as natural silk instead of nylon with a beeswax coating.

Most Affordable Floss

Unwaxed dental floss is the most affordable option available. Made from nylon like most flosses, unwaxed dental floss simply doesn’t have a slick waxed coating.

Best Floss for Kids

It can be hard enough to get kids to reach for floss, but an ergonomic dental floss pick with a long handle can help ease the struggle. Selecting one made especially for children so little hands can grip it is even better.

Best Flavored Floss

Waxed floss comes in a variety of flavors to suit people of all ages. For children, that may mean fun, fruity flavors, while floss for adults is typically mint- or cinnamon-flavored.

Best Floss for Teeth with Spacing

If you have wide spacing between your teeth, traditional floss may not be best for you. Dental tape is slightly thicker and flatter than floss and can help clean around individually spaced teeth.

Best Floss for Braces

Braces pose quite an obstacle for flossers. Some dentists recommend investing in Super Floss, made from materials that resemble yarn. Super Floss also contains stiff pieces on each end to help navigate the floss under braces and dental bridges for the most effective cleaning.

Best Floss for Gingivitis

Flossing plays an important role in preventing gum disease, which is treatable and reversible in its early stages. For sensitive gums, floss that is soft and free of potential irritants is best. A woven floss that expands slightly can be more efficient at grabbing plaque if you’re prone to debris buildup throughout the day.

