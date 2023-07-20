Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 20th-24th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend includes a unique emphasis on weather conditions such as severe storms and the timing of showers and thunderstorms.

It will be Partly cloudy Thursday night with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5:00am. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00am, then after 4:00pm. High near 87. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night, mainly between 7:00pm and 8:00pm. It will be cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing, with a low of around 63. A north-northwest wind of around 5 to 10 mph is expected.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 84. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

The low Saturday night will be around 63 degrees under mostly clear skies. The wind will be around 5 mph coming out of the North wind then becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday will be sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 pm. The high will be near 86. There will be a west wind of around 5 mph.

It will be mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night before 8:00pm. A low of around 65 is expected. North northeast winds will be around 5 mph becoming out of the south after midnight.

Sunny skies with a high near 89 are in the forecast for Monday in Clarksville. The wind will be out of the south at 5 mph.

Monday night will see mostly clear skies with a low of around 67. There will be a south wind of around 5 mph.