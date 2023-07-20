Clarksville Police Department responds to Vehicle, Pedestrian Crash on Providence Boulevard at Red River Bridge

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:49pm and both northbound and southbound lanes are currently shut down. The pedestrian was transported to Tennova Healthcare and their status is unknown at this time.

FACT investigators are en route to the scene and there is no other information available for release at this time. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.