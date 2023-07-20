74.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, July 21, 2023
HomeNewsMontgomery County Veterans Plaza Closed Due to Lack of Power
News

Montgomery County Veterans Plaza Closed Due to Lack of Power

News Staff
By News Staff
Office Closed

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – All offices at Veterans Plaza are closed, effective immediately due to a lack of electricity.

The Plaza and more than 1,000 households and businesses lost control at approximately 12:25pm. A tree came down on Central Avenue that caused issues with a power line.

It is unknown when power will be completely restored.


All Montgomery County offices at Veterans Plaza are expected to be open during regular business hours tomorrow.

For online services offered through Montgomery County Government, visit www.mcgtn.org

Previous article
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County until early tonight
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department postpones planned water outage for Lexington Drive area
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online