Montgomery County Veterans Plaza Closed Due to Lack of Power

Montgomery County, TN – All offices at Veterans Plaza are closed, effective immediately due to a lack of electricity.

The Plaza and more than 1,000 households and businesses lost control at approximately 12:25pm. A tree came down on Central Avenue that caused issues with a power line.

It is unknown when power will be completely restored.

All Montgomery County offices at Veterans Plaza are expected to be open during regular business hours tomorrow.

For online services offered through Montgomery County Government, visit www.mcgtn.org