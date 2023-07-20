Nashville Sounds hold off Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 12-10

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (50-41, 10-7) rode a massive night from Brewers’ No. 2 prospect Sal Frelick, dropping a dozen on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-51, 9-9) in a 12-10 win on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Frelick set a new career high with six RBI on a home run and two doubles.

The Sounds stormed out of the gate. After Josh VanMeter walked to start the first inning, Sal Frelick lofted a towering two-run home run to right. Abraham Toro followed him with a laser off the right field foul pole, the sixth time the Sounds have mashed back-to-back home runs this season. Brian Navarreto then led off the second with a blast of his own to left field, extending the Sounds’ advantage to 4-0.

On the hill, Jason Alexander (W, 2-1) rapidly ran through the Jacksonville lineup, retiring the first nine hitters on 22 pitches. Though the Jumbo Shrimp scored a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, the Nashville Sounds followed with another three-run frame, extending their lead to 7-2. Frelick and Toro were once again in the center of it, the former stroking a two-run double to the right-center gap and the latter scoring him on a double down the line.

Nashville tallied their third three-run frame in the sixth. Keston Hiura’s bases-loaded jam shot scored two, then Tyler Naquin’s single knocked in the Sounds’ 10th run of the night. Jacksonville made it interesting in the seventh, taking advantage of two Nashville errors and plating six runs.

But Frelick wasn’t done, driving in two more with a bases-loaded double and giving Nashville more breathing room. It was necessary as the Jumbo Shrimp plated a pair in the ninth against Luis Contreras before Clayton Andrews (S, 4) locked down the 12-10 victory.

Frelick finished his scorching-hot night with three hits (2 2B, HR) and a career-high six RBI. Toro tallied two hits (2B, HR) and drove in a pair. Josh VanMeter reached five times (1B, 4 BB) and scored three runs.

The series continues with game four of the six-game set tomorrow night. Right-hander Janson Junk (5-6, 4.56) starts for the Nashville Sounds, while the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp will start southpaw Devin Smeltzer (4-5, 6.05). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Sal Frelick and Abraham Toro clouted back-to-back home runs in the first inning, the sixth time the Sounds have hit consecutive home runs this season. It has only been six days since the last instance – Payton Henry and Patrick Dorrian accomplished the feat last Friday in Louisville.

Frelick is batting .471 (8-for-17) with four runs, three extra-base hits, eight RBI, and 1.265 OPS in his last four games.

Josh VanMeter walked four times and reached five times, the second Nashville player to accomplish the pair of feats this week. Luis Urías did it on Sunday in Louisville. Jon Singleton (4/28 vs. Omaha) is the only other to walk four times this season, and Blake Perkins (6/1 at Charlotte) is the only other to reach five times.

Since returning from the injured list on June 21, Josh VanMeter leads the International League with 22 walks. Keston Hiura returned on the same night and leads the circuit in times hit by a pitch since then, wearing nine offerings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.