Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County until early tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee that is in effect Thursday, July 20th, 2023.

Doppler radar indicates Thunderstorms moving through the area.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7:00pm CT tonight.

Counties Affected

Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, White County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.