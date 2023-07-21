101st Airborne Division welcomes Major General Brett Sylvia during Change of Command Ceremony

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) welcomed the incoming division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia as he took command from Maj. Gen. JP McGee, at Fort Campbell, KY, on July 20th, 2023.

The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command and authority by symbolically passing the division’s colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new chapter for the division.

“Assuming command of the 101st and being back here at Fort Campbell is a dream come true for me,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia is no stranger to the division and Fort Campbell. He previously served as the commander of the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the division chief of staff.

Sylvia said he is honored and ready to be with Screaming Eagles again. He also thanked McGee for his professionalism and commitment while leading the division.

“You’ve made tangible investments into the readiness and lethality of this division,” he said. “Because of you, this division is ready to fight tonight and postured to win the future fight.”

The presiding officer for the ceremony was the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue. Donahue spoke to the division’s Soldiers on the parade field by acknowledging the long history of excellence within the Air Assault Division.

“The Soldiers and leaders in this organization are built through rigorous training, incredible discipline, fundamentals of warfighting, and investments in your people,” stated Donahue. “There are no shortcuts – it takes all of you.”

In his closing remarks, McGee said the best and most important part of his time in command was seeing the division thrive and rise up to the challenges it faced.

“Today, I stand before with great pride, knowing that the 101st Airborne Division has not only built on our tremendous legacy, but also emerged as a trained, disciplined, fit, and cohesive team – prepared for the future fight,” said McGee.

“We are not made for sunny days on parade fields. Our division is made for days of storms and danger facing daunting challenges to defend our great country,” McGee stated.

He is confident that the 101st will continue to thrive under the leadership of Sylvia.

“The future is where this division will live,” said McGee. “I depart knowing that you are in exceptionally capable hands with Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia.”