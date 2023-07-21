73 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 22, 2023
HomeNews101st Airborne Division welcomes Major General Brett Sylvia during Change of Command...
News

101st Airborne Division welcomes Major General Brett Sylvia during Change of Command Ceremony

News Staff
By News Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) welcomed the incoming division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia as he took command from Maj. Gen. JP McGee, at Fort Campbell, KY, on July 20th, 2023.

The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander relinquishes command and authority by symbolically passing the division’s colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new chapter for the division.

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hands the division colors to Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. McGee relinquished command to incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the ceremony. (Pfc. Brianna Frank, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), hands the division colors to Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. McGee relinquished command to incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the ceremony. (Pfc. Brianna Frank, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

“Assuming command of the 101st and being back here at Fort Campbell is a dream come true for me,” Sylvia said.

Sylvia is no stranger to the division and Fort Campbell. He previously served as the commander of the division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the division chief of staff.


Sylvia said he is honored and ready to be with Screaming Eagles again. He also thanked McGee for his professionalism and commitment while leading the division.

Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, incoming commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), delivers remarks during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. Sylvia thanked McGee for his professionalism and commitment during his time leading the division, and said he is honored and ready to start his new position as division commanding general. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)
Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, incoming commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), delivers remarks during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. Sylvia thanked McGee for his professionalism and commitment during his time leading the division, and said he is honored and ready to start his new position as division commanding general. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)

“You’ve made tangible investments into the readiness and lethality of this division,” he said. “Because of you, this division is ready to fight tonight and postured to win the future fight.”

The presiding officer for the ceremony was the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty, Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue. Donahue spoke to the division’s Soldiers on the parade field by acknowledging the long history of excellence within the Air Assault Division.


“The Soldiers and leaders in this organization are built through rigorous training, incredible discipline, fundamentals of warfighting, and investments in your people,” stated Donahue. “There are no shortcuts – it takes all of you.”

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, awards Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), with the Distinguished Service Medal at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. McGee relinquished command to incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the division Change of Command ceremony following. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)
Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, awards Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), with the Distinguished Service Medal at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. McGee relinquished command to incoming commander Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia during the division Change of Command ceremony following. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)

In his closing remarks, McGee said the best and most important part of his time in command was seeing the division thrive and rise up to the challenges it faced.

“Today, I stand before with great pride, knowing that the 101st Airborne Division has not only built on our tremendous legacy, but also emerged as a trained, disciplined, fit, and cohesive team – prepared for the future fight,” said McGee.


“We are not made for sunny days on parade fields. Our division is made for days of storms and danger facing daunting challenges to defend our great country,” McGee stated.

Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, incoming commander, watch the division colors come together during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the division's colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division as a whole. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)
Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, Maj. Gen. JP McGee, outgoing commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, incoming commander, watch the division colors come together during the division Change of Command ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 20, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the division’s colors to the presiding officer, who then hands the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division as a whole. (Sgt. Andrea Notter, 101st Airborne Division)

He is confident that the 101st will continue to thrive under the leadership of Sylvia.

“The future is where this division will live,” said McGee. “I depart knowing that you are in exceptionally capable hands with Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia.”

Previous article
TBI DNA Cold Case Initiative identifies Cheatham County Homicide Victim after more than Three Decades
Next article
Tennessee Department of Education Releases Final 2023 TCAP 3rd Grade Appeals Data
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online